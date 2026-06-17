Mexican President Criticizes FIFA Over Sharp Increase in Ticket Prices

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized FIFA for the sharp increase in ticket prices for the 2026 Football World Cup.

According to reports, some tickets reached up to $32,970 in official sales, while prices on the resale market soared to $2.3 million.

Sheinbaum noted that such high prices could deprive ordinary fans of the opportunity to watch the World Cup.

“Football should be different. This is an issue that FIFA needs to think about seriously,” the Mexican President said.

In her view, football should not be only for the wealthy, but remain a mass sport that unites people from all over the world.