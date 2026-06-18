The Astonishing Fate of the Man Known as the World's Ugliest

·2·World
The Astonishing Fate of the Man Known as the World's Ugliest

63-year-old Godfrey Baguma from Uganda calls himself the 'ugliest man in the world' without any hesitation. This is not a joke. On the contrary, this title has helped him accept himself and strengthen his self-confidence in life.

In 2002, Godfrey participated in the 'ugliest man' competition held in Uganda and emerged victorious. For many, such a title might have been hard to accept, but he views it as one of the most important turning points in his life.

Godfrey lives with a very rare and life-threatening condition called fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), also known as 'stone man syndrome.' Due to this disease, muscles and connective tissues in the human body gradually turn into bone.

He spoke openly about this in an episode of the new 'Most Extreme Humans' program, airing on June 17.

"When I won the title of the ugliest man, I told myself: 'This is exactly who I am.' I have made it to this day, and so, I am still important to some people. This gave me self-confidence," he says.

A group of people on the street with a disabled man

Experts note that in people with FOP, the disease begins in childhood. First, the neck and shoulder areas become immobile, and later the process spreads to the limbs, severely limiting mobility.

If the muscles around the mouth and jaw also turn into bone, speaking and eating become difficult. The increase of bone around the ribs negatively affects the breathing process.

"This disease attacks the muscles. They grow and turn into bone. This causes very severe pain," says Baguma.

One of the most concerning aspects is that any injury, even a fall, surgery, or viruses like the flu, can cause new bones to form more quickly.

Even the vaccination process or anesthetic injections used at the dentist's office increase the risk of additional bone formation.

Swelling is also one of the main problems of FOP. New bones compress the lymphatic vessels, as a result, lymph fluid cannot move freely and accumulates in some parts of the body.

A person with a deformed face standing in front of cars on a crowded street

Godfrey's condition is extremely rare, occurring in only one in every million people worldwide. To date, only a few hundred cases have been officially recorded.

Currently, some treatment methods exist for patients living with FOP. Among them, a drug that limits the formation of new bones was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023.

Additionally, because of a high susceptibility to respiratory infections, antibiotics are recommended, and corticosteroids are used to reduce pain and swelling.

Patients also use special footwear and orthopedic devices to facilitate movement.

Godfrey Baguma was born in one of the small villages of Uganda. He faced mockery and discrimination from a young age.

"For years, many called me a 'gorilla.' Some called me a 'monkey,' others a 'baboon.' This became normal for me," he says.

He first noticed the problem at age 10 when a strange swelling appeared on his face.

Despite this, a definitive diagnosis was not made until he reached adulthood. Later, he became a father of eight. Six of them were born to the closest person in his life — Namande Kate.

A man with a deformed face and his large family

"I told her that I didn't choose my appearance and explained that if she felt I was too much of a burden, she could leave," he previously said in an interview with KFM radio.

But his spouse sees him completely differently.

"Godfrey may not be handsome on the outside, but he has a very good heart. I wish people could see him as I do," she said in an interview with Barcroft.

Two photos of a man with a deformed face, his wife, and their baby

About ten years ago, Dr. Tony Wilson, head of the medical department at Mbarara Hospital in Uganda, finally gave him an official diagnosis after an MRI scan.

Doctors also informed him that the disease would not be passed on to his children.

Nevertheless, Godfrey has never let this pain control his life. He continues to give spiritual strength to others by working in music, motivational speaking, and comedy.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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