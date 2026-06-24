84-Year-Old Woman Guarding an Island Alone for 53 Years

Carol Radeschel, an 84-year-old ecologist and naturalist once called "America's wildest woman," has lived on Cumberland Island, one of the most remote islands in the USA, for the past 53 years. Every day, she walks along the shore, observing birds, marine animals, and plants, studying sea turtles and recording the causes of their deaths.

Having moved to the island in 1973, Radeschel has fought to protect nature to this day. Thanks to her research, it was discovered that sea turtles were perishing in crab fishing nets, leading to changes in legislation. Additionally, over the years, she has built one of the world's largest collections of sea turtle remains.

Carol lives almost completely cut off from the outside world. She collects rainwater, gardens, grows vegetables, and survives on nature's bounty. At the same time, she fights against various construction projects to preserve the island's unique forests and wildlife.

Despite being 84, she has no intention of stopping her protection of the island's future. She says that learning something new every day and living in harmony with nature is the greatest value of her life.