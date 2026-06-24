Woman Imprisoned After Ringing Doorbell 133 Times

In South Korea, a Brazilian woman was sentenced by a court for ringing a stranger's doorbell 133 times. She was sentenced to one year in prison and an additional two years of probation.

It was revealed that the household she harassed was the home of famous K-pop star Jungkook. He is globally renowned as a member of the group BTS.

The unnamed woman began stalking the singer last December. She appeared around the residence several times, causing distress by incessantly ringing the doorbell.

Law enforcement agencies took the situation seriously and took appropriate measures against the woman. According to the court's decision, her actions were classified as stalking and a violation of privacy.

This incident once again highlights the urgent issue of the boundary between fandom and harassment.