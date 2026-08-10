Aptoide App Store Officially Returns to Google Play in the US

In the US, competitive alternative app stores for the Android operating system have officially begun returning to the Google Play platform, with Portuguese company Aptoide becoming the first distributor to take advantage of this opportunity. This significant change followed the easing of strict restrictions aimed at improving competition. This was reported by Techcrunch.com.

According to ixbt.com, on Monday Aptoide returned its gaming-focused app store to Google Play after a break of more than a decade. Users in the US can now install an alternative Android app marketplace directly from within Google’s official store, marking an important step toward bringing new competitors into the market.

A Historic Turning Point for Competition

Aptoide’s independent app marketplace is one of the largest Android platforms outside Google Play. It serves approximately 25 million active users each month and includes more than 40,000 apps. Although the United States has long been Aptoide’s largest market, the app store could previously be installed on devices only through sideloading, which significantly limited its reach.

This situation changed because of court rulings and antitrust proceedings. A key factor was the decision issued by US District Judge James Donato in the case between Epic Games and Google. The ruling requires Google not to block the installation of third-party apps outside the Play Store.

Launch of the Play Catalog Access Program

Since June 22 of this year, Google has begun giving third-party app stores access to its catalog through the Play Catalog Access Program. This allows competitors to use Google Play’s infrastructure, including the app catalog that can be offered to users, while remaining independent stores.

As a reminder, Epic Games sued Google in 2020 over anticompetitive abuses in the Android app ecosystem. In 2023, a jury ruled in Epic’s favor, and Google lost its appeal. The company subsequently announced that it would reduce Play Store commissions and make it easier for users to install alternative stores.