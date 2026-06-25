Cat Who "Watched" 6 Prime Ministers Becomes a Living Legend of British Politics

Larry, the famous cat living at Downing Street, has become a unique symbol of British political life.

He has lived at the Prime Minister's headquarters since 2011. During this time, Larry witnessed the eras of David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Keir Starmer.

19-year-old Larry is officially the "Chief Mouser" responsible for fighting rodents in government buildings.

Prime Ministers come and go, political eras change, but Larry still maintains his "position" at Downing Street.