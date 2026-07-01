iPhone 17 Pro Max Outsells Android Flagships in Chinese Market

Apple's hegemony in the smartphone market continues to prove itself, especially in the high-price segment. According to recent analytical data, the iPhone 17 series has managed to significantly outperform both local and international Android giants in one of the world's largest and most competitive markets, China. This situation indicates that user choice in the tech world is becoming more dependent on brand prestige and ecosystem stability. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to the ixbt.com publication, as of June 21, 2026, total sales of the iPhone 17 line in China reached 35.39 million units. Within this figure, the iPhone 17 Pro Max model, considered the most expensive and technically perfect, holds absolute leadership. This device sold approximately 12.69 million copies, becoming the most popular among Apple smartphones.

In the internal rating of Apple devices, the base iPhone 17 took second place with 11.83 million units, while the iPhone 17 Pro completed the top three with a figure of 10.87 million. The numbers show that buyers prefer the Pro Max version with maximum capabilities, despite the high price.

An unexpected blow for Android flagships

The most surprising situation is clearly visible when compared with the most powerful flagships running the Android operating system. According to the data, the total sales of all flagships with the "Ultra" prefix, such as Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, OPPO Find X9 Ultra, and iQOO 15 Ultra, amounted to only 776.5 thousand units. This means that the iPhone 17 Pro Max model alone sold ten times more than the sum of all its main competitors.

Well-known insider Ice Universe noted that this statistic could seriously affect the future strategy of Android smartphone manufacturers. The point is that developing models in the Ultra category and equipping them with the most modern cameras, displays, and innovative components requires huge financial expenditures. However, maximum technical specifications do not always guarantee commercial success.

Demand for Apple products remains high in the Uzbekistan market as well. This trend in the Chinese market is bound to be reflected in the local market, as Uzbek consumers also often choose the high-end versions of iPhone models among flagship devices. Android manufacturers are now considering redirecting their resources to popular segments rather than such expensive projects.

In conclusion, it can be said that Apple's marketing strategy and user loyalty are prevailing over the race for technical specifications. If Android brands cannot increase the sales of their most expensive flagships, it is possible that the number of "Ultra" series devices will decrease or they will change conceptually in the future.