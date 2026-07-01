Scientists Concerned: Powerful Solar Flare Could Occur at Any Moment

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Scientists Concerned: Powerful Solar Flare Could Occur at Any Moment

Scientists have reported a sharp increase in solar activity in recent days. Experts believe the current situation could become even more dangerous at any time, especially as the possibility of a high-level solar flare remains.

According to the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, a total of 17 flares were recorded on the Sun in the last 24 hours. This is significantly higher than in previous days.

Experts noted that 8 flares were observed a day ago, and only 5 the day before. This morning, two powerful M-class flares occurred. Now, scientists are not ruling out the possibility of a maximum X-class flare.

A massive active region facing Earth

Astronomers are comparing the current active region with the sunspot group 4366 observed in February of this year. At that time, several powerful flares were recorded, including the largest X8.1 flare of 2026.

Scientists note that the current situation is somewhat unusual. Although the largest active region of 2026 is facing Earth, no X-class flare has occurred there yet.

However, experts emphasize that this calm may not last long. In their opinion, a powerful flare could begin at any minute.

Why are scientists concerned?

It is reported that this active region consists of two large sunspot groups linked by a single magnetic system, which creates conditions for a massive accumulation of energy.

Astronomers state that it is very difficult to accurately predict such complex magnetic systems because a large part of the magnetic field is located beneath the solar surface and cannot be fully observed.

Therefore, warnings are being issued that the situation could develop in an unexpected direction.

What dangers do solar flares pose?

Solar flares are divided into A, B, C, M, and X classes based on their strength. The X-class is the most powerful.

Such powerful flares can affect Earth's magnetic field, causing magnetic storms. This may lead to power grid failures, disruptions in radio communications and navigation systems, and in some cases, power supply problems at industrial sites.

Additionally, scientists note that magnetic storms can affect the natural migration patterns of birds and animals.

SunRussian Academy of SciencesInstitute of Space ResearchSun Astronomy Laboratory
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