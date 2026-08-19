Inter Complete Transfer of Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones

·2·Sport
Inter Complete Transfer of Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones

Inter Milan are close to officially completing the transfer of English midfielder Curtis Jones to strengthen their midfield. According to ixbt.com, negotiations between the parties have concluded successfully, and the player is traveling to Italy to undergo a medical. This was reported by Goal.com.

The effort that had continued since the winter transfer window has finally paid off. The Nerazzurri worked hard to complete the transfer and temporarily put other options on hold. Liverpool's demands were ultimately met, and an agreement was reached.

Transfer Fee and Financial Details

The transfer did not come cheaply for the Italian club. According to Goal.com, Inter will pay Liverpool a total of €30 million for Curtis Jones, with a further €6 million in bonuses. Although the English club had initially demanded €40 million at the beginning of the summer, the fee was reduced slightly during negotiations.

The player will sign a long-term contract with the Milan club until June 30, 2031. Under the agreement, the English midfielder will earn a net salary of €3.5 million per season, plus additional bonuses.

Impact on the Club Budget

It is also important to assess how these financial figures will affect Inter's annual accounts. The yearly amortization cost will amount to €6 million per season, based on a transfer value of €30 million, which could change if bonuses are activated.

Excluding tax benefits, the player's annual gross salary will amount to approximately €6.5 million. As a result, Curtis Jones's total annual impact on the club's budget will be approximately €12.5 million.

InterCurtis JonesLiverpoolTransferSerie A
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