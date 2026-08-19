A Partial Lunar Eclipse with a Red Moon Will Occur on August 28

·0·Technology
A Partial Lunar Eclipse with a Red Moon Will Occur on August 28

A unique astronomical event — a partial lunar eclipse — is expected to occur on August 28 this year. According to Lyudmila Koshman, head of the methodological support department at the Moscow Planetarium, more than 90 percent of the Moon will enter Earth’s shadow during the event, causing its surface to take on a distinctive reddish hue. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Experts say this celestial event is expected to generate significant interest and will be visible across many regions of the world. The eclipse is scheduled to begin at 04:24 Moscow time and continue until 10:02.

Where it can be observed

The astronomical event will be visible across a very broad geographic area, including Europe, Western Asia, Africa, North and South America, the waters of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans, and Antarctica. Astronomy enthusiasts living in these vast regions may witness the natural phenomenon.

At the same time, observing the event will reportedly be difficult in some parts of Russia. In Moscow, for example, the eclipse cannot be observed directly because the Moon will be below the geoid line — beneath the city’s horizon — at that time.

Additional observation challenges

According to Ixbt.com, only the Kaliningrad region, Russia’s westernmost area, will offer an opportunity to see some partial phases of the eclipse. However, even there, the Moon is expected to drop below the horizon before reaching its maximum phase.

Other factors will also hinder full observation of the natural phenomenon. In particular, the Moon’s relatively dim disk and the brightening sky at dawn will make it significantly more difficult to see the event clearly.

Lunar EclipseAstronomyRed MoonMoscow PlanetariumSpace
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