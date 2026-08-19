Newcastle and Liverpool to Pay Tribute to Kevin Keegan

An especially moving and emotional memorial ceremony is expected at St James’ Park before the start of the next Premier League season. Goal.com reports that Newcastle United and Liverpool will jointly commemorate legendary player and manager Kevin Keegan, who died aged 75 in July. The event will be held before Sunday’s match as a symbol of unity between two of English football’s most storied clubs. Goal.com reports this.

According to reports, all the players from both teams will take part in their pre-match warm-up wearing special shirts with “Keegan 7” printed on the back. This visual tribute will be reflected not only on the pitch but also in the center circle. A huge mosaic made from shirts left outside the stadium by fans will be placed in the middle of the pitch, symbolizing the enduring bond between supporters and the manager known as “King Kev”.

Special Guests and the Stadium Atmosphere

Kevin Keegan’s wife, Jean Keegan, and members of his family will attend the match as guests of honor. Several former stars who flourished under his management, including Alan Shearer, Faustino Asprilla, David Ginola and Les Ferdinand, have also been confirmed to be in the stands. Before kick-off, everyone gathered at the stadium will honor Keegan’s cherished memory with a minute’s applause.

To enhance the stadium atmosphere, the famous Wor Flags supporters’ group is preparing a large-scale choreography across the arena. On the day, the stadium walls and stands will be covered with images dedicated to the legendary manager who led Newcastle United twice. Kevin Keegan will also feature in the match programme and on the cover of the official magazine.

Compost Made From Flowers

At the end of July, thousands of flowers left by fans around the stadium were recycled in an environmentally friendly and meaningful way. According to Goal.com, the flowers were turned into compost and distributed across the club’s training pitches. This means the memory of the legendary figure will continue to nourish the fields where future generations of footballers train.