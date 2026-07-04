Gas Tanker Explodes in India

·28·World
Gas Tanker Explodes in India

A major explosion occurred involving a tanker carrying liquefied gas in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to preliminary information, gas leaked from the tanker after it hit a road barrier. Shortly after, the leaked gas ignited, causing a powerful explosion and fire.

As a result of the tragedy, 4 people died, and another 2 people received bodily injuries of varying degrees. The fire also damaged nearby vehicles, completely burning 2 cars and 16 motorcycles.

It is reported that the incident occurred on June 26. Its terrifying moments were caught on surveillance cameras. Currently, an investigation is underway regarding the incident, and the exact causes of the explosion are being determined.

IndiaUttar Pradesh
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