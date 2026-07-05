Nearly 400 drone attacks: St. Petersburg targeted again

·60·World
Nearly 400 drone attacks: St. Petersburg targeted again

On the night of July 3–4, Ukraine carried out a large-scale drone attack on Russian territories and annexed Crimea. According to reports, nearly 400 unmanned aerial vehicles were used during the attack, with one of the main strikes targeting St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

According to Leningrad region governor Alexander Drozdenko, 67 drones moving through the region's airspace were shot down by air defense forces. He did not provide detailed information about the consequences of the attack, but indicated that temporary disruptions in mobile internet services might occur for security reasons, urging residents to avoid going outside unless necessary.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social networks show explosions near one of St. Petersburg's largest oil infrastructure facilities — the Petersburg Oil Terminal — and fires breaking out at fuel storage warehouses. No official statement has been made regarding these images yet.

This oil terminal is located near the Port of St. Petersburg and is one of the key logistics centers for transporting oil and petroleum products via rail, pipeline, and sea transport.

It is worth noting that this facility had been attacked before. In particular, on June 3, the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a major fire broke out at the terminal premises. Therefore, the latest attack has once again brought discussions about the security of Russia's critical energy infrastructure to the agenda.

St. PetersburgUkraineRussiaAlexander DrozdenkoPetersburg Oil Terminal
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