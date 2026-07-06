Ukraine claims strike on major oil refinery in Omsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have announced that a strike was carried out on the strategically important Omsk Oil Refinery located within Russian territory. The facility is situated approximately 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian state border.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a fire broke out at the refinery following the strike, and the extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

First reported strike

It is noted that the Omsk Oil Refinery is one of the largest gasoline-producing enterprises in Russia.

The Ukrainian side states that there have been no previous reports of drone strikes on this refinery. Therefore, this attack is considered significant due to the distance and the importance of the target.

Refinery capacity exceeds 21 million tons

The Omsk Refinery is one of the largest oil processing enterprises in Russia, with an annual capacity of over 21 million tons.

The depth of oil refining at the plant is approximately 99 percent. The enterprise produces a wide range of fuels, oils, and petrochemical products.

What products are manufactured at the facility?

The Omsk plant produces the following products:

AI-92, AI-95, and G-Drive 100 gasoline;

Euro-5 diesel fuel;

TS-1 and RT grade aviation kerosene;

benzene, paraxylene, and orthoxylene;

motor and industrial oils;

raw materials for carbon black production.

The Ukrainian side emphasizes that a portion of the fuel produced at the plant is also used to supply the Russian army.

One of the main units may have been damaged

Citing preliminary information, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the ELOU-AVT-11 primary oil refining unit may have been damaged as a result of the strike.

The design capacity of this unit is 8.4 million tons per year.

Extent of damage not yet clear

It is reported that a fire was recorded on the premises of the enterprise following the strike. However, the extent to which the production process has been disrupted and the impact on the plant's operations are not yet known.

The Russian side has not yet provided detailed official information regarding this attack or the damage caused.