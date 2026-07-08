Horror in an automated parking lot: woman trapped under a car (video)

An accident at an automated parking lot in China has sparked widespread discussion on social media. According to preliminary reports, the woman entered the restricted area because she was distracted by her phone.

Surveillance footage shows the woman entering the automated parking system area while using her phone. Before she realized where she was, the entrance door closed and the system began operating in its normal mode.

Although the woman descended to the lower level, she did not manage to leave the danger zone. At that moment, the next vehicle was automatically moved into the parking space and ran over the woman.

According to local media, the victim sustained serious injuries. However, no official information has been released regarding her current health status.