Two children found living among dead animals

A harrowing situation was discovered during a law enforcement raid in Philadelphia, USA. FBI agents found two children living in extremely poor sanitary conditions in a house in the northeastern part of the city.

According to preliminary information, the bodies of several dead cats and at least one dead dog were found inside the house during the search. Sources suggest that the children may have been living in these dire conditions for a long time.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident. Experts are examining all circumstances related to the children's living conditions, health, and care.

The children have been moved to a safe location and are receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance. Official authorities have not yet provided detailed information, and the investigation is ongoing.