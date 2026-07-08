Parachute ordered from Temu nearly leads to athlete's death

Finnish extreme athlete Kasper Kumpulainen tested a cheap parachute purchased from an online store. The experiment turned out to be much more dangerous than expected.

The athlete jumped from a high cliff to test the quality of the parachute. However, the main parachute did not fully open in the air and tore. The situation could have ended in tragedy within seconds.

Fortunately, Kumpulainen was also wearing a reserve parachute as a safety measure. It was this reserve parachute that saved his life.

After the incident, the athlete jokingly commented that those who buy such products probably won't be able to leave a second review. The event caused widespread discussion on social media.