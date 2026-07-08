Teenager sets up “customs post” in Paris: people forced to pay 2 euros

A strange incident involving a 14-year-old teenager has caught public attention in Paris. Known as “Customs Officer Hamza,” the teenager reportedly set up his own “customs post” around the Saint-Martin Canal, demanding 2 euros from passersby.

Those who refused faced his “punishment” — the teenager would soak them with a water pistol. According to local media, he is also suspected of pushing people into the canal, breaking into homes, and theft.

Reports state that Hamza has been arrested several times since June 27. However, he showed no remorse, sarcastically remarking that “the prison had air conditioning.”

This incident has brought the topics of juvenile delinquency, upbringing, security, and migration back to the forefront of public debate in France.