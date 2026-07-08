Cargo plane with five crew members disappears from radar in Pakistan

·62·World
Cargo plane with five crew members disappears from radar in Pakistan

A Boeing 737-400 cargo plane belonging to K2 Airways has disappeared from radar while flying from Sharjah to Karachi in Pakistan. There were five crew members on board, reports Anhor.uz.

According to reports, the aircraft disappeared from radar over the Arabian Sea, west of Karachi. Before the connection was lost, the pilot reported a problem with the navigation system.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority stated that radars recorded the plane descending sharply and suddenly changing course. After that, contact with the crew was lost.

Flightradar24 reported that initial ADS-B data might indicate a potential crash. However, the crash of the plane has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Pakistan Navy and Air Force have been deployed to the suspected area. The search operation involves the PNS Zulfiqar warship, a Saab 2000 Erieye airborne early warning and control aircraft, and the commercial ship Lahore, owned by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

The Boeing 737-400 was previously used as a passenger aircraft. In 2012, it was converted for cargo transport.

The last major air disaster in Pakistan occurred in 2020, involving the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane while landing at Karachi airport. At that time, two out of the 99 people on board survived.

PakistanK2 AirwaysBoeing 737-400KarachiSharjahArabian Sea
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