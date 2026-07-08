News on X: Elon Musk announces a new method to combat fake news

·40·Technology
News on X: Elon Musk announces a new method to combat fake news

Users of the social network X (formerly Twitter) will now receive personal notifications if corrections are made to posts they have interacted with or shared. Company head Elon Musk announced this significant update to the platform's Community Notes system. This feature is expected to be a new milestone in preventing the spread of misinformation on the platform. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the new system, if a user likes, reposts, or comments on a post, and that post is later fact-checked and receives a clarifying note, the system will automatically send a notification via X Chat (direct messages). According to Elon Musk, this allows users to re-verify the authenticity of the information they have consumed.

A solution to the problem of delayed corrections

Until now, the biggest drawback of the Community Notes system was that corrections often appeared too late. Frequently, a false or misleading post would accumulate millions of views and exert its negative influence before a rebuttal was issued. The new notification system serves to reach that same audience and deliver the truth.

This update not only corrects information but also allows users to acknowledge their mistakes. For example, a person who believed and shared a fake news story can learn about their error through the system notification and may then provide an explanation on their profile or delete the post.

System efficiency and statistical data

The Community Notes system existed before Elon Musk acquired the company, but it became the primary moderation tool under his leadership. The system relies not on a centralized editorial team, but on the consensus of volunteer users with diverse perspectives. However, recent studies raise serious questions about the system's operational efficiency.

According to a study by the Spanish fact-checking site Maldita, nearly 85% of proposed notes on the X platform remain invisible to users. Only 8.3% of notes are approved and published. Analyses conducted by the Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas (DDIA) on 1.76 million notes from 2021 to 2025 showed that the share of unpublished corrections is even higher than 90%.

Nevertheless, X management continues to improve this system. Meta also revised its moderation system last year and introduced a similar model. Although Elon Musk has not yet disclosed the exact launch date for the new feature, it is expected to be available to all users in the near future.

Elon MuskXCommunity NotesTechnologyFact-checking
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