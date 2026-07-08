Fabian Ruiz rejects Real Madrid and Bayern offers, extends contract with PSG

·137·Sport
Fabian Ruiz rejects Real Madrid and Bayern offers, extends contract with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain and Spain national team midfielder Fabian Ruiz has decided to continue his career in the French capital. Despite interest from several European giants, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the experienced player has reached an agreement to extend his current contract with the Parisians. This move is a key part of the club's strategy to maintain its core. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to RMC Sport and journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Ruiz has extended his contract with the club for another year, with an option to extend the deal for an additional 12 months. The player, who was transferred from Napoli in 2022 for 22.5 million euros, quickly became an integral part of Luis Enrique's team.

Interest from giants and rejected offers

According to reports in the Spanish press, the Real Madrid management saw Fabian Ruiz as a suitable candidate to replace Toni Kroos, who has retired. The Madrid club highly valued his playing style and vision. At the same time, Bayern Munich was considering the possibility of signing the player for less than 40 million euros.

However, Ruiz preferred to remain loyal to the project in Paris. His successful tenure at PSG, including winning two league titles and four French championships, has further enhanced his reputation. The player wants to link his future with the team under Luis Enrique.

Statistics and role in the team

The past season was extremely productive for Ruiz. He played in 34 matches across all competitions, totaling 2,122 minutes. Of these, 20 were in Ligue 1 matches and 9 in the Champions League campaign. During the season, he recorded 2 goals and 5 assists.

Goal.com notes that Ruiz has extensive experience not only at the club level but also on the international stage. He won the European Championship and the Nations League with the Spanish national team. Retaining a player with such a winning mentality is crucial for PSG's ambitions in the coming seasons.

Currently, Fabian Ruiz is focusing on his participation with the Spanish national team. He is preparing for the World Cup quarter-final match against Belgium. He played a key role in the 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16. The player will return to the club only after finishing his tournament run with the national team.

PSGReal MadridFabian RuizTransferFootball
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