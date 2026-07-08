Manchester United and Chelsea reach agreement for Andrey Santos transfer

·56·Sport
Manchester United and Chelsea reach agreement for Andrey Santos transfer

Two giants of the English Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea, have reached a final agreement for the transfer of talented Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos. The total value of the deal is expected to be £50 million. According to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old player has been granted permission to travel to Manchester to undergo a medical and finalize personal terms. This is reported by Goal.com .

As part of this transfer, Manchester United will pay the London club an initial £48 million, with the remaining £2 million provided in the form of various bonuses. For the "Red Devils," who had a successful season under Michael Carrick and qualified for the Champions League, this transfer is an important step in strengthening the squad. Additionally, Chelsea has retained a 10% sell-on clause should the player be sold to another club in the future.

Reasons for the transfer and competition in the squad

Andrey Santos' decision to leave Stamford Bridge is linked to internal competition and managerial changes at the club. Following Xabi Alonso's arrival as Chelsea manager, he began significant changes to the squad. The Brazilian player expressed concerns about not getting enough playing time under the new coach. In particular, Moises Caicedo signing a new long-term contract with the club further reduced Santos' chances of breaking into the starting lineup.

According to Goal.com, Santos wants to achieve stability in his career and play regularly. Since joining Chelsea in 2023, he has been sent out on loan several times. The midfielder, who first returned to his former team Vasco da Gama and later went to Nottingham Forest, struggled to find his place at English clubs.

Santos' potential and future goals

Although the player was unable to perform consistently under three different coaches at Chelsea last season, his talent is highly rated by experts. In particular, during his loan spell at the French team Strasbourg, he proved that he could adapt to the demands of European football. This was one of the main factors that attracted the attention of Manchester United scouts.

Now, Andrey Santos is ready to open a new chapter at Old Trafford. There, the player will have the opportunity to prove himself not only in the Premier League but also in Champions League matches. For the young star, who has been included in the extended Brazil national team squad, this transfer could be a decisive moment on his path to becoming a world-class player.

Manchester UnitedChelseaAndrey SantosTransferPremier League
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