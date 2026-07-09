Portugal's New Choice: A Specialist Who Loves Ronaldo Is Coming

A new era begins for the Portugal national team following their unsuccessful performance at the 2026 World Cup. After Roberto Martínez's resignation, it is reported that the team's management will be handed over to an experienced specialist.

According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, former Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus will take charge of Portugal.

Jesus to replace Martínez

The 71-year-old Jorge Jesus is expected to succeed Roberto Martínez as the head coach of the Portugal national team.

Martínez left his post following the defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

The coach who worked with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Jesus previously managed the Al-Nassr club, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

Reports indicate that he left the Saudi Arabian club after bringing them their long-awaited championship title.

Portugal left the World Cup early

Portugal failed to achieve the expected results at the 2026 World Cup.

The team was eliminated after a 0-1 loss to Spain in the Round of 16. After this result, changes in the coaching staff seemed almost inevitable.

How will the new phase begin?

Jorge Jesus's experience, his familiarity with Ronaldo, and his career at major clubs could signal the start of a new project for Portugal.

Now the main intrigue is how the 71-year-old specialist will prepare Portugal for the next major tournaments and whether he will work with Ronaldo in the same team once again.