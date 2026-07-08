Google Photos introduces AI-powered video editing capabilities

·35·Technology
Google Photos introduces AI-powered video editing capabilities

Google has added a new Video Remix feature to its Google Photos service, allowing users to process and modify videos in seconds. This tool enables users to create professional-level videos through simple text prompts, without the need for complex editing software. This innovation marks another significant step in Google's competition with tech giants like Apple, OpenAI, and Adobe in the field of generative AI. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

The new Video Remix tool is powered by Google's recently introduced Gemini Omni model (a competitor to GPT-4o). This model has the ability to generate new content from any input, and it has now been integrated into the Google Photos ecosystem. This allows users to edit videos on their smartphones with just a few taps, without needing third-party applications.

Video Remix capabilities and styles

Located in the "Create" section of the Google Photos app, this tool allows users to apply various cinematic effects to videos. For example, one can add special lighting effects to brighten dark videos or replace a simple background with an entirely different scene. Additionally, the AI can apply artistic styles such as watercolor, oil painting, or rough sketches to the video.

As noted on the Google blog, professional skills or hours of work are no longer required to create beautiful video clips. A user can, for instance, make a video shot in a simple room look like it was filmed in a greenhouse or add a morning sunlight effect. This makes it easy to turn ordinary footage into engaging content for social media.

The Video Remix feature is currently available to a limited group of users. It has been launched for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in several countries, including the USA, Brazil, India, Japan, and Turkey. The feature is expected to be rolled out to other regions and all users in the future.

Other updates in the Google Photos ecosystem

This is not the only AI-powered update added to Google Photos. Recently, new tools for enhancing portrait photos were also introduced. These allow for small but important adjustments, such as removing skin blemishes, brightening eyes, and whitening teeth.

Furthermore, Google announced a feature that turns photos of clothing into a digital wardrobe. This system allows users to virtually try on their clothes and create new outfits. In this way, Google continues to transform its cloud storage service from a simple photo repository into a full-fledged creative platform.

GoogleGoogle PhotosArtificial IntelligenceGeminiTechnology
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