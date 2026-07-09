Iran bombed by Trump's order: Iran fires missiles at US bases

The situation in the Middle East has reached a boiling point. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced new major airstrikes on targets within Iran. Most alarmingly, the order for these attacks was given personally by US President Donald Trump. In response, Iran immediately retaliated by firing missiles at US military bases in the region. Zamin.uz has gathered the details of this dangerous military confrontation.

The US destroyed over 80 Iranian targets

Although the US military is keeping the exact coordinates of the operation secret, it stated that the primary goal is to completely weaken Iran's military capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, in a short period of time, inside Iranian territory, more than 80 targets were hit with intense strikes. The list of destroyed targets is as follows:

Iranian air defense (PVO) systems;

Command and communication networks;

Coastal radar stations and anti-ship missile complexes;

Belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over 60 high-speed military boats.

Washington calls this move a legitimate response to drone and missile attacks on international merchant ships and 3 oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, the US has reinstated sanctions against Iranian oil which were lifted just two weeks ago.

Iran's revenge: US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain shelled

Following the massive American strikes, Tehran officials accused the US of violating the existing memorandum on ensuring free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced that Washington had shattered agreements with its unilateral military actions and that Tehran would defend its sovereignty to the end.

Shortly after, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that retaliatory measures had begun. The governments of Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed that ballistic missiles had been launched into their territories by Iran. The Iranian side did not hide that the strikes targeted US military facilities located in these countries.

Donald Trump: "I don't want to work with them anymore"

Meeting with journalists on the sidelines of the NATO summit, US President Donald Trump firmly emphasized that the ceasefire agreement with Iran has officially ended:

«I don't want to do any business with them anymore. Talking to Iranian officials is just a waste of time».

At the same time, Trump added that he would not prevent US negotiators from maintaining contact with Tehran if they deemed it absolutely necessary.

Global economy at risk: Is the Strait of Hormuz closing?

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the main artery for global oil transport, is currently extremely dire. Iran is not allowing Western countries to clear the strait of mines. Consequently, merchant ships are forced to navigate through only two narrow and dangerous corridors.

Indicator Current status (Post-crisis) Shipping volume Less than half of the volumebefore the US and Israeli operations against Iran began. Navigation safety Ships are moving under the threat of sea mines and unexpected drone attacks.

Experts believe that if direct military clashes between the US and Iran continue, oil prices in the global market could skyrocket.