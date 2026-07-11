389 individuals found in possession of cold weapons in Tashkent region

In the Tashkent region, cases of illegal carrying of cold weapons and sharp objects were identified as part of the "Safe and Healthy Country" operational-preventive measures.

During raids conducted over 8 days, law enforcement officers identified 389 individuals. It is reported that they were in possession of various sharp and dangerous items.

The "Blade" preventive measures are continuing in public places, markets, streets, and crowded areas across the region.

During the raids, the following items were seized:

• 307 knives

• 66 brass knuckles

• 8 bats

• 14 blades and other sharp objects

According to internal affairs officers, the timely identification of these items has served to prevent a number of crimes related to causing bodily harm.

According to legislation, illegal carrying of a cold weapon is punishable by a fine ranging from 1 to 5 times the base calculation amount (BHM). Depending on the circumstances, other measures may also be applied.

Preventive raids are continuing throughout the region.