Were the drones that attacked Russia launched from Kazakhstan?

·109·World
Were the drones that attacked Russia launched from Kazakhstan?

Following a drone attack on Russia's Omsk region, reports suggesting they were launched from Kazakh territory sparked widespread discussion. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan firmly rejected these claims, calling them baseless allegations unsupported by any evidence.

It turned out that after the attack on the Omsk region, some Russian media outlets and experts speculated that the drones might have flown from Kazakhstan. Such theories were primarily based on the fact that the Omsk region shares a border with Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan responded to these reports, stating that the circulating claims are untrue and have not been proven by any credible evidence.

The ministry's statement emphasized that such reports are viewed as baseless attempts aimed at undermining the strategic partnership and traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Official Astana reiterated that the country's foreign policy is based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. It was also noted that Kazakhstan strictly adheres to international law and security obligations.

The statement also specifically emphasized that Kazakhstan does not allow its territory, airspace, or infrastructure to be used for military actions against other states.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on media outlets and the public to rely only on officially confirmed information and to refrain from spreading unverified reports.

KazakhstanRussiaDronesForeign PolicySecurity
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