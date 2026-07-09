Case of Indian Student Killed in Bukhara Opened in India

The death of a 22-year-old Indian student in Bukhara has become a matter of international legal proceedings. It has been reported that police in the Indian state of Kerala have opened a criminal case for intentional homicide regarding the incident.

According to reports, the case was officially registered at the Haripad police station in the Alappuzha district based on a complaint from the victim's parents. Additionally, a forensic medical examination has been organized in Kerala.

Kerala police representatives stated that although the crime was committed in Uzbekistan, current legislation allows for a case to be opened in India based on international legal procedures. If the suspect is held accountable in Uzbekistan, the case will be closed. Otherwise, the investigation may be continued by India.

To this end, cooperation with Uzbek law enforcement agencies is planned through the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Information regarding the suspect's arrest is also being reviewed.

The victim's relatives want the investigation to extend beyond Uzbekistan. They are demanding that the case be fully examined in Kerala and that the issue of extraditing the main suspect to India via international legal mechanisms be considered.

According to preliminary information, a classmate of the girl is suspected of the tragedy. The investigation version suggests that during an argument between the two students, the young man struck the girl on the head with a laptop, which led to her death.

However, the victim's family insists that the incident was much more severe than described in official reports. They claim that when the body was brought from Uzbekistan, numerous signs of injury were found. Relatives also mentioned that information emerged during the investigation suggesting the victim had been subjected to violence before her death.

The family suggests that her death may have been caused not just by a single blow, but by prior acts of violence against her. Therefore, they stated they are closely monitoring the results of the investigation in Uzbekistan.

At present, Uzbek law enforcement agencies have not released any additional official information regarding this criminal case.