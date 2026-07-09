List of the most livable cities in the world has been compiled

Monocle magazine has presented a new ranking of the most livable cities.

Tokyo took the top spot on the list. Copenhagen was ranked second, and Lisbon third.

The top ten includes major cities from Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Among them are Vienna, Sydney, Zurich, Madrid, Paris, Munich, and Oslo.

In compiling the ranking, the magazine considered a number of factors affecting living conditions in cities. These include transport and urban infrastructure, safety, political stability, green spaces, the quality of dining venues, and shopping opportunities.