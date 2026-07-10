In Baku, a bus driver left passengers inside to go smoke

·51·World
In Baku, a bus driver left passengers inside to go smoke

In Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, the unusual behavior of a bus driver has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

It is reported that one of the passengers on bus number 13 accidentally pressed the "Stop" button. Following this, the driver stopped the bus at a station, locked the doors, and stepped outside to smoke, leaving all passengers trapped inside.

This incident caused protests and arguments inside the bus.

An internal investigation was conducted regarding the incident, and it was determined that the driver had grossly violated his professional duties. Consequently, it was announced that appropriate disciplinary measures were taken against him.

BakuAzerbaijanBus DriverPublic TransportViral News
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