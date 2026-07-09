Robot conquers 6,000-meter peak for the first time

In Ecuador, Pemba, a humanoid robot, has set a new record by becoming the first in history to successfully climb above 6,000 meters above sea level.

With human assistance, the robot conquered the summit of Mount Chimborazo, one of the highest points in the country. Experts note that this route is a serious challenge even for many experienced mountaineers due to its complex terrain and altitude.

After successfully navigating the difficult route and reaching the summit, Pemba celebrated its victory with a unique dance. The video of these moments went viral on social media, capturing the attention of users.

The project creators are now working on further improving the robot. Their next goal is to use Pemba to conquer Everest,the world's highest peak.