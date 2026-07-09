Shakira sets a new record in Spotify history

Global music star Shakira has achieved another historic milestone. The singer has joined the ranks of artists whose monthly listeners on the Spotify platform have exceeded 100 million.

In doing so, Shakira has made history on Spotify as the first female Latin American artist to reach this milestone.

Experts note that this result once again demonstrates that the hit songs Shakira has created over the years are still being regularly listened to by millions of fans in every corner of the world.

This record confirms that the singer's influence and popularity on the international music scene have not waned over the years. Today, Shakira continues to solidify her position as one of the most-streamed artists on Spotify.