2026 World Cup: Swiss stars ready for battle against Lionel Messi and Argentina

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, the mood in the Switzerland camp is high. Facing the reigning world champions, Argentina, the Swiss players are signaling that they are not only unafraid of their opponents but are also ready to secure a historic result. The match, to be held at the stadium in Kansas City, is expected to be one of the tournament's headline clashes. This is reported by Goal.com .

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka emphasized that his team's appetite is growing with every game. Having defeated Colombia in a penalty shootout in the round of 16, Murat Yakin's side is currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak. In an interview with Nau.ch, Xhaka noted that the team has managed to turn the pressure into extra motivation.

The Lionel Messi factor and a historic opportunity

For the Swiss players, facing Lionel Messi is of special significance. The team members consider it a great honor to play against one of the greatest footballers of our time. Acknowledging that playing in the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a privilege for every footballer, Granit Xhaka confirmed that the process of analyzing the Argentina national team has begun.

Striker Cedric Itten agreed with his captain's sentiments. According to him, there is no greater joy than playing against Messi in a World Cup quarter-final. After Argentina's hard-fought victory over Egypt (3:2), Itten is convinced that there is a chance against any opponent.

Midfielder Remo Freuler did not hide the fact that he has never faced Lionel Messi in his career and that this match will be an unforgettable event for him. "We reached the quarter-finals deservedly, but we don't want to stop here. We will give our all," added Freuler.

The decisive clash in Kansas City

Young talent Fabian Rieder admitted that as a child, he never imagined he would share a pitch with the Argentine legend on such a grand stage. Although most fans in the stadium are expected to support Argentina, Switzerland aims to turn this to their advantage.

As a reminder, the Argentina national team reached the quarter-finals after a comeback victory against Egypt, continuing their title defense. Switzerland, with their disciplined play and team unity, is determined to pull off one of the tournament's biggest sensations. The winner of this match will secure a spot in the semi-finals.