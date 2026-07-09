1.5-year-old child declared dead found alive in morgue

·101·World
1.5-year-old child declared dead found alive in morgue

An unusual incident involving an 18-month-old child in the USA has captured public attention. A baby, initially declared dead by doctors, was found to be alive in the hospital morgue. The BBC reported this, citing a police report.

It is reported that the child's family found him face down in a home swimming pool in Gilbert, Arizona, on February 8. They immediately contacted police and emergency services. Rescuers arrived at the scene, provided first aid, and took the child to the hospital.

However, about an hour later, the hospital doctor, Aryan Tusi, declared the child dead. At the same time, police officers present at the scene told the doctor they had seen signs of life in the child.

“Please do your job and let me do mine. I didn’t go to medical school for nothing,” the doctor replied.

At the time of the incident, family members had gathered to watch the NFL Super Bowl final. According to police, an official from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office discovered the child was still breathing when they arrived at the morgue five hours later. The child was then transported by helicopter to another medical facility. After treatment, the child recovered and was discharged.

During the investigation, police recommended filing criminal charges against the child's parents for negligence. Investigators noted that there was a strong smell of marijuana inside the house on the day of the incident. They believe this may have led to a lapse in adult supervision, allowing the child to approach the pool alone.

So far, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has not made a final decision on whether to formally charge the parents.

USAArizonaMedical ErrorChild SafetyInvestigation
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