Have you heard about the world's largest banana?

·67·World
Have you heard about the world's largest banana?

Most people know that there are dozens of varieties of bananas. However, Hua Moa is a banana variety that very few have heard of. It is considered one of the largest and most unusual banana varieties in the world.

The Hua Moa banana can reach up to 25 centimeters in length and nearly 10 centimeters in width. Its weight sometimes reaches up to 450 grams. For this reason, a single Hua Moa banana is several times larger than ordinary bananas.

This variety is mainly grown in the Hawaiian Islands. It is valued not only for its size but also for its unique taste and soft texture. The local population often consumes it fried or cooked.

However, growing Hua Moa is not easy. Experts note that it is very sensitive to various plant diseases. As a result, its plantations have decreased sharply in recent years, and this rare banana variety is becoming increasingly scarce.

Today, Hua Moa is recognized as one of the most interesting banana varieties in the world, not only for its enormous size but also for its rarity.

Hua MoaBananasHawaiiFruitAgriculture
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

First humanoid robot wedding held in RussiaFirst humanoid robot wedding held in RussiaToday, 17:51Lamb that plays dead in China becomes an internet star!Lamb that plays dead in China becomes an internet star!Today, 17:27Triple-decker sleeper bus in Pakistan amazes the internetTriple-decker sleeper bus in Pakistan amazes the internetToday, 17:131.5-year-old child declared dead found alive in morgue1.5-year-old child declared dead found alive in morgueToday, 16:50Wreckage of plane that disappeared from radar found in the seaWreckage of plane that disappeared from radar found in the seaToday, 16:40Man sets record by drinking 4 liters of carbonated beverage in 30 seconds (video)Man sets record by drinking 4 liters of carbonated beverage in 30 seconds (video)Today, 16:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12