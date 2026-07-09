Triple-decker sleeper bus in Pakistan amazes the internet

·38·World
Triple-decker sleeper bus in Pakistan amazes the internet

A unique bus serving intercity routes in Pakistan is attracting public attention. Operating on the country's roads, First Class Triple Decker Sleeper Limousine Plus is known as the world's only triple-decker bus equipped with sleeper berths.

The most significant feature of this vehicle is its private VIP compartments which are built into the lowest level, typically where the luggage compartment is located. Each compartment is accessed through a separate car-style door. The exterior is decorated with special limousine-style airbrushing.

The cozy interior of the bus with sleeper berths and a TV.

The luxury compartment includes a sofa-bed for passengers, a TV connected to a stereo system, lighting, a refrigerator, a small table, and a phone to contact the driver. The conditions here are compared by many to Emirates airline's business class travel.

The second and third floors of the bus also feature comfortable and luxurious seats. However, passengers here travel in a common cabin, and ticket prices are significantly cheaper than the VIP compartments.

A luxury sleeper bus traveling on a highway at night.

Additionally, the bus includes a mini-bar and a kitchen. Meals are prepared in the rear of the vehicle and then served to passengers.

This unique bus runs from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, to Quetta. The journey takes approximately 10–12 hours. Remarkably, traveling on this "king of buses" is open to everyone, with ticket prices at 4,500 Pakistani rupees, or approximately 195,000 soums.

PakistanBusTravelLuxuryTransportation
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