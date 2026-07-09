Man sets record by drinking 4 liters of carbonated beverage in 30 seconds (video)

American YouTube blogger and rapper Erik Lampe, known for his record-breaking consumption of various foods and drinks, has earned another spot in the Guinness World Records with an unusual feat.

This time, he managed to drink 4 liters of carbonated beverage in just 29.64 seconds. With this, Erik Lampe set a new world record for the fastest time to consume this type of drink.

The record attempt was monitored by experts. Once the result was verified, Erik Lampe was presented with a Guinness World Record certificate.

The video of the record went viral on social media shortly after. While some users were amazed by his speed, others warned that attempting such a record at home could be dangerous to one's health.

Erik Lampe has previously set a number of unusual records for eating and drinking, and this latest result is noted as one of his most significant achievements.