Tax Committee announces that cashback will not be cancelled

·1·Economy
Tax Committee announces that cashback will not be cancelled

The Tax Committee has commented on reports circulating on social media regarding the cashback system. According to the Committee, there is no intention to cancel or limit the operation of the state-introduced cashback system.

In accordance with Presidential Decree No. PQ-113 dated 05.04.2023, a special preferential procedure has been established for individuals included in the "Unified Social Protection Register." Under this, instead of the standard 1 percent cashback, the full amount of VAT paid is returned for purchases of mutton, beef, poultry, eggs, vegetable oil, flour, sugar, medicines, and medical services.

However, it is reported that some citizens and business entities have attempted to misuse this mechanism. Specifically, cases of unjustified VAT refunds through the issuance of fake or invalid fiscal receipts have been identified.

According to the Committee, in May alone, 248,500 individuals from the "Unified Social Protection Register" who attempted to claim VAT refunds through receipts from 389 enterprises across the republic were added to the registry of suspicious buyers. As a result, cashback payments totaling 83.1 billion soums were temporarily suspended. In April, payments totaling 102.5 billion soums for 122,100 individuals were suspended.

In April and May of this year, 34.8 billion soums in cashback registered by 105,524 citizens using online cash register receipts belonging to 13 LLCs in the Navoi region were fully withheld and not paid out.

In the Fergana region, 95,000 citizens registered 38.3 billion soums in cashback through receipts from 5 LLCs. Of this, 3.9 billion soums were approved for payment, while 34.4 billion soums were withheld.

In the Andijan region, out of 34.1 billion soums in cashback registered by 100,458 citizens, 5.8 billion soums were approved for payment. The remaining 23.8 billion soums were withheld and not paid to the citizens.

According to the Tax Committee, the identified cases relate not to the cashback system itself, but to certain individuals and business entities attempting to derive illegal benefits from it. The goal is not to stop the system, but to ensure it operates fairly and effectively.

The Committee urged citizens to register only receipts for purchases they have made themselves in the "Soliq" application. They were asked not to register receipts provided by other persons.

Citizens who encounter cases of selling or purchasing fake receipts can contact the Compliance and Anti-Corruption Control units of the tax authorities.

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