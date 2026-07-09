Ollama Project Raises $65 Million: A New Era in Artificial Intelligence

The popular Ollama platform, designed to run AI models on local computers, has taken another major step in its development. In an interview with TechCrunch, company founder and CEO Jeff Morgan announced that $65 million was raised during a Series B investment round. Led by Theory Ventures, this round signifies a significant increase in the project's valuation and prestige. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Launched in 2023, the Ollama platform allows developers to set up and run open-weight AI models on their personal computers in minutes. Today, the platform has garnered over 176,000 stars on GitHub and has nearly 17,000 forks, becoming one of the fastest-growing tools in the IT community. The company's total funding has now reached $88 million.

Docker experience and AI integration

Project founders Jeff Morgan and Michael Chiang are no strangers to the software world. They previously participated in the creation of the Docker Desktop platform and sold their Kitematic startup to Docker. Just as Docker revolutionized the migration and containerization of cloud applications, Ollama aims to rid AI models of the complexities associated with hardware.

According to Jeff Morgan, when open models began to emerge in 2023, they were very difficult for ordinary developers to use. Models were primarily intended for researchers, and running them in a standard work environment created many technical barriers. Ollama filled this gap, providing the ability to manage complex neural networks through a simple interface.

Big results and a small team

Currently, more than 8.9 million developers use Ollama services every month. Surprisingly, 85% of large companies on the Fortune 500 list use this tool in their operations. The most interesting aspect is that a company with such a huge audience has only 14 employees. This demonstrates how high the efficiency of modern technology startups can be.

The platform offers not only free usage but also paid subscriptions for businesses. Users can work with more complex models through plans costing up to $100 per month. What makes Ollama unique is that it calculates payments based on GPU time rather than the number of tokens. This is a much more convenient and transparent system for professionals working with large amounts of data.

Experts believe that the popularization of agentic models like OpenClaw in January of this year was a turning point for Ollama. Once it became clear that open models were on par with closed systems (such as ChatGPT) in writing code and solving complex problems, the demand for local computing power increased sharply. Ollama continues to serve as the primary bridge in this process.