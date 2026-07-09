New rules for child protection: serious restrictions being introduced

·26·Society
New rules for child protection: serious restrictions being introduced

At the latest Senate session, a law aimed at improving the social protection system for children was approved.

This document provides for new legal mechanisms to protect the honor, dignity, and integrity of minors in educational institutions.

Liability for violence against children is being established

The law introduces additions and amendments to the Code of Administrative Responsibility.

From now on, committing physical violence against a minor during the upbringing and education process in an educational organization, as well as insulting them, will result in administrative liability.

One-year restriction on pedagogical activity

According to the law, an additional restriction will be applied to a person who has committed an offense related to physical or mental violence against a minor during pedagogical activity.

Such a person will not be able to engage in pedagogical activity in a preschool educational organization for one year after being held administratively liable.

There is also an important change regarding alimony

The document stipulates that it is not permitted to exempt a father or mother from paying alimony for a child who is under the full care of a state or non-state institution.

This norm is aimed at maintaining parental responsibility for the child's financial support.

Orphaned children will only be placed with relatives

The law introduces a procedure under which an orphaned child or a child deprived of parental care can only be placed under the guardianship of relatives.

According to the senators, this will serve to reliably protect the interests of children and strengthen the possibility of raising them in a close social environment.

The law has not yet entered into force

Senators emphasize that this law strengthens legal guarantees for ensuring the rights, dignity, and integrity of children in educational institutions.

The law will enter into force after it is signed by the president.

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