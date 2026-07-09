First humanoid robot wedding held in Russia

·101·World
First humanoid robot wedding held in Russia

On July 9, a symbolic wedding ceremony for humanoid robots was held for the first time in the history of Russia in the capital city of Moscow. According to the RIA Novosti agency, the humanoid robots Robert and Matilda, previously introduced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), were "married" at the Pushkin Library.

During the ceremony, Robert, designed as an office worker and blogger, and Matilda, created in the image of a ballerina, formed a marital union. The celebration was conducted by Maria Pantyukhina. She announced the event as the first humanoid robot wedding in Russia and officially declared them "robot spouses" after the exchange of vows and symbolic wedding bracelets.

Two robots in bridal attire with a woman standing between them.

Another interesting aspect of the ceremony was that a robot dog named Dogmatik brought the wedding bracelets for the "bride and groom" onto the stage. This situation sparked great interest among the event participants and guests.

The robots were developed by IT-Imperial Deputy CEO Anna Bagdasaryan noted that such events serve to attract public attention to humanoid robotics and demonstrate how robots can benefit human life.

According to her, automating labor processes allows people to have more free time and focus on culture and personal life. Modern robotics plays an important role in achieving these goals.

RussiaMoscowHumanoid RobotsTechnologyInnovation
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Erdogan gave an unusual gift after the summit: European leaders struggled to store itErdogan gave an unusual gift after the summit: European leaders struggled to store itToday, 18:36Man swept from 12th floor with his sofa: The horror of the tornado in ChinaMan swept from 12th floor with his sofa: The horror of the tornado in ChinaToday, 18:35Case of Indian Student Killed in Bukhara Opened in IndiaCase of Indian Student Killed in Bukhara Opened in IndiaToday, 18:2645-year-old shepherd survives lion attack after 30 minutes45-year-old shepherd survives lion attack after 30 minutesToday, 18:09Lamb that plays dead in China becomes an internet star!Lamb that plays dead in China becomes an internet star!Today, 17:27Triple-decker sleeper bus in Pakistan amazes the internetTriple-decker sleeper bus in Pakistan amazes the internetToday, 17:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12