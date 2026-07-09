First humanoid robot wedding held in Russia

On July 9, a symbolic wedding ceremony for humanoid robots was held for the first time in the history of Russia in the capital city of Moscow. According to the RIA Novosti agency, the humanoid robots Robert and Matilda, previously introduced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), were "married" at the Pushkin Library.

During the ceremony, Robert, designed as an office worker and blogger, and Matilda, created in the image of a ballerina, formed a marital union. The celebration was conducted by Maria Pantyukhina. She announced the event as the first humanoid robot wedding in Russia and officially declared them "robot spouses" after the exchange of vows and symbolic wedding bracelets.

Another interesting aspect of the ceremony was that a robot dog named Dogmatik brought the wedding bracelets for the "bride and groom" onto the stage. This situation sparked great interest among the event participants and guests.

The robots were developed by IT-Imperial Deputy CEO Anna Bagdasaryan noted that such events serve to attract public attention to humanoid robotics and demonstrate how robots can benefit human life.

According to her, automating labor processes allows people to have more free time and focus on culture and personal life. Modern robotics plays an important role in achieving these goals.