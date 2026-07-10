A fascinating process that amazed scientists: the worm that can regenerate itself even when cut into pieces

·34·World
A fascinating process that amazed scientists: the worm that can regenerate itself even when cut into pieces

If a human loses a finger, it does not grow back. However, a flatworm called Planaria has this ability. It can regenerate lost parts of its body.

Planaria is a tiny creature, barely visible to the naked eye. Despite this, it has long attracted the attention of scientists due to one of the most interesting processes in biology: the ability to regenerate.

If a Planaria is cut into two pieces, each piece can become a separate, complete worm. The head part regenerates a new tail, and the tail part regenerates a new head. In some experiments, a Planaria was cut into 279 pieces, and it was recorded that new worms developed from all of them.

This process is related to special cells in its body called "neoblasts." Neoblasts are stem cells capable of transforming into various tissues in the body.

When the body is injured, these cells become active. They multiply and reshape the lost body part. That is why Planaria can regenerate its head, tail, or other parts.

By studying this feature, scientists are trying to better understand how to repair human tissues, treat damaged organs, and address issues related to the nervous system.

In nature, the regeneration process has been shaped over millions of years. Planaria is considered an important living model for studying this process.

BiologyPlanariaRegenerationScienceStem Cells
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