Barcelona requests 210 million euro loan for transfers

·74·Sport
Barcelona requests 210 million euro loan for transfers

Catalan club Barcelona is taking financial measures to significantly strengthen the squad under new head coach Hansi Flick. The club's management has applied for a 210 million euro credit line to participate actively in the summer transfer window and cover current operating expenses. These funds will allow the club to remain competitive in the transfer market. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Marca, this loan will be secured by expected revenues for the upcoming season. The club's main goal is to return to La Liga's "1:1" financial rule and avoid issues with registering new players. These borrowed funds will be directed not only toward acquiring new players but also toward covering the wage bill and other daily expenses.

Main target: Julian Alvarez

Barcelona considers renewing its attacking line a priority. As a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who has headed to Chicago Fire, the primary candidate is Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. The Catalans plan to make the Argentine star the new leader of the team's attack. According to Goal.com, the club intends to begin the decisive stage of negotiations after the World Cup.

Additionally, two other prominent players are within the club's interests. These are Borussia Dortmund member Karim Adeyemi and Joao Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona. It is said that the deal for Adeyemi is close to completion, but the transfer of Joao Cancelo could be slightly complicated due to the club's tax-related issues.

Squad strengthening strategy

The club has already shown its serious intentions in the transfer market. Barcelona recently completed the transfer of Anthony Gordon for 70 million euros (plus 10 million euros in bonuses). Now, all attention is focused on securing the remaining three targets. The team, led by Hansi Flick, aims to compete on equal terms with giants like Real Madrid in the Champions League and the domestic league.

This 210 million euro credit line gives Barcelona the opportunity to make transfers immediately without waiting to sell players. If all planned transfers are successfully completed, Flick will have a much deeper and more experienced squad for the new season. This is expected to be an important step for the Catalans on their path to returning to the pinnacle of European football.

БарселонаТрансферларХулиан АльваресХанси ФликLa Liga
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