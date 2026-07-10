Erling Haaland's Female Lookalikes Are Going Viral Online

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Erling Haaland's Female Lookalikes Are Going Viral Online

In recent days, posts about girls resembling Erling Haaland have been increasing on social media. The fact that there are women among the Norwegian striker's lookalikes is being discussed by users.

One of them is a girl named Emma Willman. Under her videos, many users write that her appearance reminds them of Erling Haaland. The comments contain both jokes and serious opinions about this resemblance.

It is said that Haaland himself is not indifferent to such comparisons. There have been instances where the footballer has reacted to content featuring his lookalikes.

A side-by-side photo of Erling Haaland and a girl who looks very much like him.

Another lookalike mentioned is a 24-year-old Russian model. She posts videos on her page imitating Haaland. One of these clips is said to have garnered over 50 million views in a single day.

Such videos are spreading rapidly among both football fans and ordinary users. Erling Haaland's unique appearance is becoming another reason for jokes and comparisons on this topic.

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