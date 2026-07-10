“Move with your family”: Lukashenko invited Uzbeks to live and work

·53·World
“Move with your family”: Lukashenko invited Uzbeks to live and work

During high-level negotiations in Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko invited Uzbek citizens, especially those with families, to move to Belarus to live and work. Due to the high demand for labor in the country, it is promised that all social conditions will be created for those who relocate. Zamin.uz provides details of this statement.

“We want Uzbeks to live here”

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus currently has a great need for hardworking and qualified personnel. For this reason, he invited Uzbek citizens not only to work temporarily but also to move with their families and build a permanent life in the country. Access to housing, education, and medical services is guaranteed for those who relocate.

From Alexander Lukashenko's statement: “We want Uzbeks to come to Belarus with their families and live here. If necessary, they will also be provided with support in the fields of healthcare and education. There are opportunities here to work and develop.”

Water and land issues: How do the interests of the two countries align?

In his speech, the Belarusian leader also compared the natural potential of the two countries and touched upon unexpected aspects:

  • The situation in Uzbekistan: Currently, the issue of water resources and land is becoming very urgent for Uzbekistan.

  • Opportunities in Belarus: In Belarus, opportunities in this regard (water and land resources) are much greater and broader, which serves to harmonize the interests of the two countries.

  • The factor of trust: The historical respect and trust between the two peoples can serve as a solid foundation for taking labor migration and economic cooperation to a new level.

Invitation within the framework of an official visit

These statements were made during the official visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Belarus on July 8–9. At the end of the negotiations, the leaders of the two countries not only covered migration and social spheres but also many promising directions, signed a declaration on establishing strategic partnership relations and exchanged a number of important bilateral documents.

Александр ЛукашенкоBelarusЎзбекистонMinskZamin.uz
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ali Khamenei Buried in Private Ceremony: The Mysterious New Leader and Iran on the Brink of WarAli Khamenei Buried in Private Ceremony: The Mysterious New Leader and Iran on the Brink of WarToday, 10:46South Korea launches new visa: who can live there for 3 years?South Korea launches new visa: who can live there for 3 years?Today, 10:06Robot wedding held in Moscow, everyone is talking about itRobot wedding held in Moscow, everyone is talking about itToday, 09:50A fascinating process that amazed scientists: the worm that can regenerate itself even when cut into piecesA fascinating process that amazed scientists: the worm that can regenerate itself even when cut into piecesToday, 09:21In the Philippines, a banana variety is being used to create amazing fabric for bags and backpacksIn the Philippines, a banana variety is being used to create amazing fabric for bags and backpacksToday, 09:07Child suffers brain injury after being tossed in the air at daycareChild suffers brain injury after being tossed in the air at daycareToday, 04:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time