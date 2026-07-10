“Move with your family”: Lukashenko invited Uzbeks to live and work

During high-level negotiations in Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko invited Uzbek citizens, especially those with families, to move to Belarus to live and work. Due to the high demand for labor in the country, it is promised that all social conditions will be created for those who relocate. Zamin.uz provides details of this statement.

“We want Uzbeks to live here”

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus currently has a great need for hardworking and qualified personnel. For this reason, he invited Uzbek citizens not only to work temporarily but also to move with their families and build a permanent life in the country. Access to housing, education, and medical services is guaranteed for those who relocate.

From Alexander Lukashenko's statement: “We want Uzbeks to come to Belarus with their families and live here. If necessary, they will also be provided with support in the fields of healthcare and education. There are opportunities here to work and develop.”

Water and land issues: How do the interests of the two countries align?

In his speech, the Belarusian leader also compared the natural potential of the two countries and touched upon unexpected aspects:

The situation in Uzbekistan: Currently, the issue of water resources and land is becoming very urgent for Uzbekistan.

Opportunities in Belarus: In Belarus, opportunities in this regard (water and land resources) are much greater and broader, which serves to harmonize the interests of the two countries.

The factor of trust: The historical respect and trust between the two peoples can serve as a solid foundation for taking labor migration and economic cooperation to a new level.

Invitation within the framework of an official visit

These statements were made during the official visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Belarus on July 8–9. At the end of the negotiations, the leaders of the two countries not only covered migration and social spheres but also many promising directions, signed a declaration on establishing strategic partnership relations and exchanged a number of important bilateral documents.