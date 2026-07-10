A new trend among the divorced: the “divorce ring”

Recently, a new trend called the “divorce ring” has been gaining popularity in some countries around the world. Now, instead of selling their wedding rings or putting them away after a divorce, many women prefer to have them redesigned.

The idea behind this is that the precious stone or metal from the wedding ring is preserved and transformed into a new design. As a result, it becomes a symbol representing not the past life, but a new chapter, new opportunities, and personal freedom.

For example, Florida-based blogger Deb Marino kept the diamond from her wedding ring and added a sapphire as a symbol of her daughter. She spent nearly $3,000 to have the new ring made.

Expertsnote that when wedding rings are sold on the secondary market, they are usually valued at only 30 percent of their original price. For this reason, many prefer to repurpose them and give them new meaning rather than selling them for a low price.

Today, in the USA and Great Britain, many women are having new rings made with platinum or diamonds at their own expense after divorce. They have made it a habit to wear this jewelry as a symbol of a new life, financial independence, and taking bold steps forward.