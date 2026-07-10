Relief for entrepreneurs: The procedure for conducting 'SES' inspections has changed

·27·Uzbekistan
Relief for entrepreneurs: The procedure for conducting 'SES' inspections has changed

The system for state control in the field of sanitary-epidemiological welfare (better known to many as "SES") in Uzbekistan is undergoing fundamental changes. From now on, it will not be the human factor, but a special electronic program that automatically decides which entrepreneur needs to be inspected.

The regulation on the procedure for introducing the new "Risk Analysis" electronic system was registered by the Ministry of Justice on July 8, 2026, under number 3892. Zamin.uz has analyzed the most important aspects of the new system for business representatives.

The system itself evaluates whether an inspection is necessary

In accordance with the new regulation, the probability of legislative violations in the activities of business entities is assessed in a fully automated manner, without human intervention. When drawing conclusions, the program does not burden the entrepreneur and uses information from the following open and legal sources:

  • Databases of existing state agency information systems;

  • Official statistical data;

  • Appeals received from citizens;

  • Reports in mass media.

The most important guarantee: During the risk analysis process, the system or regulatory bodies are strictly prohibited from requesting any additional documents or reports from business entities.

Three categories: Low-risk businesses will not be inspected at all

Within the framework of the new system, all business entities are divided into three categories based on the risk of committing violations. This system serves to protect entrepreneurs who organize their work honestly and according to the rules from excessive inspections:

Risk category

Inspection and prevention procedure

Impact on the entrepreneur

High risk

Preventive measures and inspections are carried out in full in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Control is continued systematically.

Medium risk

Inspection and preventive work are carried out on a planned basis, based on legal restrictions.

Regulatory oversight is conducted.

Low risk

No inspections are conducted in the sanitary field.

Completely exempt from inspections.

Additional protection for business

To ensure the new system does not become a tool for unjustified punishment or pressure on entrepreneurs, the regulation includes a special protection clause.

According to it, the risk level determined through the electronic system does not serve as an independent basis for applying direct enforcement measures (fines or suspension of activities) against a business entity. The result of the special assessment serves only for the fair planning of inspections and the prevention of shortcomings.

This reform is another important step toward drastically reducing corruption in the sector and developing a healthy business environment in the country.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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