New tourism incentive in Uzbekistan: 50% of VAT to be refunded to entrepreneurs

·30·Uzbekistan
New tourism incentive in Uzbekistan: 50% of VAT to be refunded to entrepreneurs

A new financial support mechanism has been introduced in Uzbekistan to develop business tourism.

Entrepreneurs who organize international conferences, forums, exhibitions, and other MICE tourism events within the republic will now be refunded 50 percent of the VAT actually paid, funded by the state budget.

New procedure approved by government decree

Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 373 dated July 8, 2026, approved the procedure for refunding a portion of VAT to business entities organizing MICE tourism events.

This mechanism is aimed at increasing the flow of foreign visitors to Uzbekistan and transforming the country into an attractive destination for business events.

50 percent of VAT to be compensated

According to the regulation, business entities that organize MICE tourism events will be refunded 50 percent of the value-added tax they have actually paid to the national budget.

This is expected to help entrepreneurs reduce the costs of organizing large forums, international conferences, and exhibitions.

Applications must be submitted within three months

To receive compensation, an entrepreneur must submit an electronic application to the Tourism Committee via the National Unified Tourism Platform within three months from the date the MICE tourism event concludes.

Key documents related to the event must be attached to the application.

What documents are required?

The entrepreneur must include the following information and documents in the electronic application:

  • information about the event;

  • event program;

  • cost estimate or calculation;

  • electronic invoices;

  • online cash register receipts;

  • bank payment documents;

  • list of foreign participants;

  • data confirming their entry into and exit from Uzbekistan.

These requirements are intended to ensure the transparency of the compensation process.

Documents to be reviewed within five working days

The Tourism Committee will review the submitted documents within five working days.

If the amount of compensation changes as a result of a subsequently adjusted tax report, the excess funds will be returned to the national budget in the manner prescribed by law.

Uzbekistan could become a hub for international events

Through this procedure, the government aims to increase the number of international conferences, business forums, exhibitions, and corporate events in the country.

MICE tourism brings additional revenue not only to the hotel, transport, and catering sectors but also to the general services market. This new incentive could make Uzbekistan a more competitive destination for business events in the region.

ЎзбекистонВазирлар МаҳкамасиТуризм қўмитаси
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