South Korea launches new visa: who can live there for 3 years?

South Korea has created new opportunities for foreign professionals. The country's government has officially introduced the “digital nomad” visa, known as F-1-D (Nomad) visa, for foreigners working remotely.

Under the new regulations, holders of this visa can continue to work remotely for their overseas companies while living in South Korea. This visa does not require local employment and is specifically designed for those who wish to combine work and travel.

Previously, the F-1-D visa was in a trial phase from January 2024 to May 2026. Now, the government has decided to offer it on a permanent basis with simplified conditions.

According to the updated rules, income requirements for applicants have been eased. The applicant's age, intended area of residence, and willingness to move to regions with declining populations are now taken into account. For example, foreigners aged 18–34 who plan to live outside Seoul, Incheon, and Gyeonggi provinces can qualify for this visa if they earn an income equal to last year's per capita GNI. In 2025, this figure amounted to 36,963 US dollars.

South Korean Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho noted that this program is aimed at attracting creative and highly skilled professionals to the country, familiarizing them with Korean life, and encouraging them to contribute to the country's future development.

Another important update is that the maximum duration of stay under this visa has been extended from two years to three years.

Currently, the number of countries implementing such programs is growing. Estonia, Portugal, Spain, Kazakhstan, and Georgia also offer special visas for remote workers. Experts believe that competition for digital nomads is expected to intensify in the coming years.