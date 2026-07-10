Arsenal completes surprise transfer: Illan Meslier joins the London club

Arsenal have made another surprise move in the summer transfer window. The reigning Premier League champions have officially announced the signing of former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The French shot-stopper joined the "Gunners" as a free agent, a move that caught many experts by surprise. This is reported by Goal.com.

It is reported that the 26-year-old goalkeeper has signed a two-year contract with the London club. According to the agreement, the parties may extend the cooperation for another year by mutual consent. Since Meslier's contract with Leeds had expired, Arsenal acquired him for free, which is being evaluated as a financially efficient operation by the club's management.

According to Goal.com, Illan Meslier has been brought in as an experienced backup goalkeeper. While David Raya remains the team's first-choice keeper, uncertainty surrounding Kepa Arrizabalaga increases the likelihood of Meslier becoming the second-choice in the team's hierarchy. Meslier has played a total of 215 matches in English football, which will be a significant source of experience for Mikel Arteta's side.

New challenge and goals

After joining his new team, Meslier did not hide his excitement. "I am very happy. This is a great day for me, as I have joined the ranks of the champions. For me, Arsenal is the greatest club in England. I look forward to showing my love for this badge and winning new trophies with the team," the goalkeeper emphasized in an interview with the club's official website.

The French goalkeeper will wear the number 30 shirt for Arsenal. He has already joined training sessions at the team's Sobha Realty Training Centre. Meslier's arrival will not only increase competition within the squad but also pave the way for the development of young talents.

BBC Sport adds that following this transfer, 20-year-old goalkeeper Tommy Setford will be sent out on loan to another club to gain more playing time. This makes Arsenal's goalkeeping department even more robust and balanced.

Mikel Arteta's team aims not only to maintain their hegemony in the domestic league next season but also to reach new heights in the Champions League. In such a congested schedule, having an experienced goalkeeper like Meslier in the squad provides additional confidence for the coaching staff.