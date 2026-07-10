Arsenal completes surprise transfer: Illan Meslier joins the London club

·47·Sport
Arsenal completes surprise transfer: Illan Meslier joins the London club

Arsenal have made another surprise move in the summer transfer window. The reigning Premier League champions have officially announced the signing of former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The French shot-stopper joined the "Gunners" as a free agent, a move that caught many experts by surprise. This is reported by Goal.com.

It is reported that the 26-year-old goalkeeper has signed a two-year contract with the London club. According to the agreement, the parties may extend the cooperation for another year by mutual consent. Since Meslier's contract with Leeds had expired, Arsenal acquired him for free, which is being evaluated as a financially efficient operation by the club's management.

According to Goal.com, Illan Meslier has been brought in as an experienced backup goalkeeper. While David Raya remains the team's first-choice keeper, uncertainty surrounding Kepa Arrizabalaga increases the likelihood of Meslier becoming the second-choice in the team's hierarchy. Meslier has played a total of 215 matches in English football, which will be a significant source of experience for Mikel Arteta's side.

New challenge and goals

After joining his new team, Meslier did not hide his excitement. "I am very happy. This is a great day for me, as I have joined the ranks of the champions. For me, Arsenal is the greatest club in England. I look forward to showing my love for this badge and winning new trophies with the team," the goalkeeper emphasized in an interview with the club's official website.

The French goalkeeper will wear the number 30 shirt for Arsenal. He has already joined training sessions at the team's Sobha Realty Training Centre. Meslier's arrival will not only increase competition within the squad but also pave the way for the development of young talents.

BBC Sport adds that following this transfer, 20-year-old goalkeeper Tommy Setford will be sent out on loan to another club to gain more playing time. This makes Arsenal's goalkeeping department even more robust and balanced.

Mikel Arteta's team aims not only to maintain their hegemony in the domestic league next season but also to reach new heights in the Champions League. In such a congested schedule, having an experienced goalkeeper like Meslier in the squad provides additional confidence for the coaching staff.

ArsenalIllan MeslierТрансферларАнглия Премер-лигасиФутбол
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Kylian Mbappe's advice and France's victory: Dembele reveals the secret to successKylian Mbappe's advice and France's victory: Dembele reveals the secret to successToday, 12:37Jurgen Klopp reveals details of secret negotiations for Kylian Mbappe transferJurgen Klopp reveals details of secret negotiations for Kylian Mbappe transferToday, 12:31Harry Kane at the Peak of His Career: Secrets of the English Striker's SuccessHarry Kane at the Peak of His Career: Secrets of the English Striker's SuccessToday, 12:12A New Era for Barcelona and Spain: Pau Cubarsí Steps Out of Lamine Yamal's ShadowA New Era for Barcelona and Spain: Pau Cubarsí Steps Out of Lamine Yamal's ShadowToday, 12:11Surprise name on Real Madrid's transfer list: Initiative comes from MourinhoSurprise name on Real Madrid's transfer list: Initiative comes from MourinhoToday, 12:00Barcelona requests 210 million euro loan for transfersBarcelona requests 210 million euro loan for transfersToday, 11:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan